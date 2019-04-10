Okeechobee - Tommy Lamar Sills died April 2, 2019. He was born July 13, 1940 in Okeechobee to the late Harris and Lottie (Lowe) Sills. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he had been a commercial fisherman from 1959 to 1990. He enjoyed spending time with his friends at the VFW and Eagles.
Mr. Sills was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Faye Sills.
He is survived by his son, Tim Sills (Jewell); daughter, Crystal White (Donnie), all of Okeechobee; six grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; brothers, Jack and Leon; and sisters, Barbara Ann, Mabel, Shirley, and Wilma.
Visitation will be at Evergreen Cemetery from 10 a.m. until graveside services at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019.
