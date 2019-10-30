LABELLE - Tony L. Hicks passed away Oct. 29, 2019 in Lehigh Acres.
He was born June 2, 1950 in Athens, Tenn., to the late Carson and Gladys (Balliew) Hicks.
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a Foreman/Supervisor with H&H Land Development. He loved fishing, gardening and being outdoors.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara (Dockery) Hicks; three sons, Dalles Hicks, Billy Hicks and Bobby Hicks; one daughter, Brittany Hicks; one brother, Curtis Hicks; six grandchildren.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 30, 2019