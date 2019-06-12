Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tracey L. Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tracey L. Anderson, 58, of Port St. Lucie, Fla. and formerly of Williamsport, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport. Surviving is her husband of 37 years, Stephen R. Anderson.

Born Nov. 25, 1960, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Arthur N. Trimble, Jr., of Trout Run and the late Donna L. (Cook) Trimble.

Tracey was a 1979 graduate of Williamsport High School and later graduated from West Tech in Belle Glade, Fla. She retired from Moore Haven Correctional Facility after almost 25 years as and LPN.

She attended Regal Theatre Church, in Muncy and formerly attended Christ Fellowship Church, in Florida. Tracey loved spending time with her family and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Most of all Tracey adored and cherished her nephew, Dillon.

Surviving in addition to her husband and father are her children, Justin L. Anderson (Jennifer), of Port St. Lucie, Fla. and Nicole E. Anderson, of Delray Beach, Fla.; three grandchildren, Julia and Madalyn Anderson, and Jace Kennedy; a brother, Andrew Trimble (Holli), of Muncy; three sisters, Mary Trimble, Brenda Trimble, and Ann Smith (Christopher), all of Williamsport; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Pleasant-Biag.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

