Okeechobee - Tracy Lee Faye died Feb. 12, 2019. He was born April 14, 1967 in Yonkers, N.Y. to Nicholas Frank and Dorothy Frances (Mueller) Faye. A resident of Okeechobee for 13 years, he was well known for his sarcasm and joyful attitude. He would often blast his train horn to say hello to his many friends. Tracy was a proud Grandpa.

Mr. Faye is survived by his wife, Jolene Wassuta; sons, Travis Faye (Kaley Lowry) and Troy Faye, all of Okeechobee; grandsons, Tommy and Tanner; brothers, Carmine Faye, Kris Faye, and Josh Faye, all of Texas; sisters, Tami Roys, of Port Charlotte, Tara Salmon, and Terrie Little, both of Port St. Lucie; and pets, Deja, Shaddow, CiCi, Little Man, Max, and Boots The Cat.

Memorial services will be 12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Following the service, there will be final ride for Taz to J&S Fish Camp.

