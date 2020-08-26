1/1
Vera Breen
Vera Breen, 95
Okeechobee - Vera Breen died August 22, 2020. She was born May 19, 1925 in Medford, Massachusetts. She moved to Okeechobee with her husband and lived in Town and Country Park for many years. Vera retired from the Youth Development Center after 16 years as the kitchen supervisor.
Vera loved dogs and took many trips with her pet. She was a faithful member of the Okeechobee Presbyterian Church.
Vera's friends would like to offer a sincere thank you to the staff of Okeechobee Health Care Facility for the care they provided in her final years.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Okeechobee Presbyterian Church.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
