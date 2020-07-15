1/1
Vietta "Vi" McClain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vietta 'Vi' McClain, 81
Okeechobee - Vietta McClain, known as Vi, passed away on July 8, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born in Indiana on July 11, 1938 and moved to Florida as a young girl. She was a graduate of Lake Worth High in 1956 and alumni of University of Florida. Go Gators! Vi had a long career with Evans Property for more than 25 years, retiring at the age of 75 as a purchasing manager.
Vi was predeceased by her parents, Oscar and Janetta Crabill. She will be joining her father and mother in Indiana as her final resting place.
Vi will be greatly missed by her many friends.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved