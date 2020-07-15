Vietta 'Vi' McClain, 81
Okeechobee - Vietta McClain, known as Vi, passed away on July 8, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born in Indiana on July 11, 1938 and moved to Florida as a young girl. She was a graduate of Lake Worth High in 1956 and alumni of University of Florida. Go Gators! Vi had a long career with Evans Property for more than 25 years, retiring at the age of 75 as a purchasing manager.
Vi was predeceased by her parents, Oscar and Janetta Crabill. She will be joining her father and mother in Indiana as her final resting place.
Vi will be greatly missed by her many friends.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.