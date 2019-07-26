Okeechobee - Violet Edith Saunders died July 22, 2019. She was born March 27, 1936 in Gardi, Georgia to John and Minnie (McGauley) Pope. A resident of Okeechobee for 65 years, she was a hardworking woman and enjoyed caring for her flowers. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She worked for the Okeechobee County School Board for 38 years.
Mrs. Saunders was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Saunders, Sr.; son, David Saunders; daughter, Sheila Murphy; great granddaughter, Sumberlie Villars; and great grandson, CJ Sweeney.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Saunders, of Okeechobee; six grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on July 26, 2019