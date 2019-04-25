Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Bell Proctor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



"Ginny" was born Sept. 30, 1937 in Norwich, Conn. Her family later moved to Newton, Mass. where she graduated high school and continued her education at Newton Jr College. She worked for Zayre Corporation for many years, as well as Prime Computer and Computervision. She retired from Philips Lifeline in 2014. Ginny lived and worked in Framingham, Mass. for over 50 years and joyfully moved to Florida with her son and daughter-in-law in 2016.

Ginny will be remembered fondly for her upbeat and humorous personality. She never met a stranger and was rarely seen without a smile on her face. She brought joy to most all who came in contact with her. She enjoyed watching Nascar races, attending and watching the annual Boston Marathon, knitting, cooking, gardening, and giving to her family. After her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with and traveling with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Ginny was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Delarche; and a son, Andrew Proctor.

She is survived by her two sons, Page Proctor from Framingham, Mass. and Adam (Lori) Proctor from LaBelle. She is survived by five grandchildren, Ryan, Amy and Lindsay Proctor, Jenny (Tony) Talley, and Adam (Melisa) Burton; as well as two great-grandchildren, Tylur and Brooke Burton. She is also survived by a nephew, Christophe Delarche; and two nieces, Marion Delarche and Laura Roghair and their families.

There will be a celebration of Ginny's life in Massachusetts later this year. Memorials may be given to Hope Hospice by mail to Development Office, Hope Hospice 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908 or via their website at



