CLEWISTON - Virginia Lee (Hatton) Kurtz passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her home in Clewiston. The daughter of Thurman Timbrook Hatton and Pearl Catherine Holliday, Virginia was born Sept. 19, 1926 in Bartow, during the "Great Miami Hurricane."

She spent most of her youth in Bartow, then moved to Detroit in 1942 where her mother worked for the War Department. She graduated from Mackenzie High School in Detroit in 1944. After attending Florida State College for Women in Tallahassee and Columbia University in New York City, she graduated from Florida State University in Tallahassee in 1948 with a B.S. degree in social work and psychology. In 1949, she met and married Howard E. Kurtz of Ft. Myers. They lived in Orlando and had five children while Howard pursued a career as a certified public accountant. The family moved to Clewiston in 1968 when Howard accepted a position with the First Bank of Clewiston. Virginia and Howard loved to travel, visiting their grown children often in north Florida, Ohio, and Virginia. They also traveled overseas to Europe and Israel. An avid gardener, bird watcher, and floral arranger, Virginia instilled these interests in her children and grandchildren. She was an active member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Clewiston. To her many friends in the Clewiston community and for her children and grandchildren, she provided a living illustration of grace and loving kindness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard (in 2000); her two brothers, Thurman Timbrook Hatton, Jr. (2000), Alex F. Hatton (1945, WWII); and a grandson, Graham Robert Campbell (1998).

She is survived by her five children, John Kurtz (Clewiston), Kathryn Campbell (Boyce, Va.), Martha Murray (Kettlersville, Ohio), Elizabeth Kurtz (Clewiston), and Howard Kurtz, Jr. (Live Oak); 18 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Akin-Davis Funeral Home, 438 E. Sugarland Hwy., Clewiston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 207 N. W.C. Owen Ave., Clewiston, FL 33440.

