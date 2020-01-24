Okeechobee - Virginia Lynn Bobinski died Jan. 19, 2020. She was born Feb. 4, 1938 in Miami Beach to Henry and Worda (Stackhouse) Chamblee. A resident of Okeechobee since 2014, she enjoyed fishing, gardening, and being outdoors.
Mrs. Bobinski was preceded in death by her brother, Ben Richardson; and sister, Mary Ann Piscopo.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Konrad "Bo" Bobinski, of Okeechobee; son, Marcus Grady Ide (April), of Fort Myers; daughter, Lynn Lee Mosezar (Nick), of Dover; five grandchildren, Virginia, Niko, Sampson, Landon, and Colton; two great granddaughters, Lily and Carmella; her twin sister, Gwen Henry, of Jensen Beach; and sister, Heidi Kirkhart, of Barefoot Bay.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 24, 2020