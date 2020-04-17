Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia May Quarles. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

To the family and friends of Virginia (Bob) Quarles, Virginia May Quarles of Okeechobee, departed this earth on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the age of 105. Virginia was born on February 15, 1915, in Montecello, FL to Little Isaac and Settie Butler of Sebring Florida. She was their last surviving child and had witnessed the passing of five brothers and five sisters. She was a longtime resident of Sebring before moving her family to Okeechobee in 1960. Virginia was an avid gardener with a Kelley green thumb and at times provided flowers for weddings and churches. She also enjoyed quilting and left behind a trunk of quilt tops.

Ms. Quarles was preceded in death by three husbands, Roland Womack, Riley Tomlinson and L D Quarles; her three sons, Billy Gene Womack, Jerry Isaac Womack and Roland "Buddy" Womack, Jr; one granddaughter, Melanie Womack; and three grandsons, Billy Womack, Ty Tumbleston and Russell Lanier.

She is survived by two daughters, Patsy Jo White (Ed) of Sebring and Becky Jane Lanier (Robert) of West Palm Beach; grandchildren, Holly Everett, Ricky Tumbleston, Robert "Skipper" Lanier and Reginald Isaac Lanier; nine great grandchildren, Paula, Roman, Curtis, Brad, Kyle, Kara, Ivy, Isaac, Grace and Lily; four great great grandchildren and generations of nieces and nephews.

Over the years, Virginia answered to many titles: Daughter, Sister, Mother, Mama, Aunt Bob and Granny. Her favorite was Granny Curls from little ones too young to say Quarles.

She will be remembered and missed every day.



Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 17, 2020

