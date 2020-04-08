Okeechobee - Virginia W. Kerby died April 3, 2020. She was born Sept. 21, 1929 in Okeechobee to Charles Henry and Bessie (Christopher) Parkerson. She was a lifelong resident of Okeechobee.
Mrs. Kerby was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Kerby; daughter, Sheila Hughes; and son, Roy Hughes.
She is survived by her son, James Hughes (Mollie), of Archer; daughter-in-law, Alice Hughes, of Okeechobee; ten grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.
No services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's.
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 8, 2020