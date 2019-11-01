Okeechobee - Wade Christian Micco died Oct. 30, 2019. He was born April 9, 1994 in Sebring to George Micco and Susy Sedatol.
Wade is survived by his son, Jaden Micco; daughter, Juliana Micco; father, George Micco (Linda); mother, Susy Sedatol; brothers, Conner Osceola, Bakari Micco, Chosin Micco, Asher Micco, Juan Rodriguez, II, and Sylan Osceola Rodriguez; sisters, Saige Osceola, Serenity Micco, Charisma Micco, Cherrish Micco, Lahna Baker, Lanie Baker, Penelope Rodriguez, Dynah Sedatol, and Oshaani Micanopy Rodriguez; grandparents, Mary Jo Micco, Billie Micco, and Henry Sedatol; great grandmother, Louise Osceola; uncles, Mike Micco (Kenna), Joey Micco (Reina), and Nata Sedatol; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Ortona Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 1, 2019