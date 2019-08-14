Stuart - Walter Lee Ball, Jr. died Aug. 5, 2019. He was born Oct. 21, 1952 in Miami to Walter Lee Ball, Sr. and Ann Louise Davis Ball. He enjoyed football, working, and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Ball is survived by his wife of 41 years, Wanda M. Ball, of Stuart; sons, Arthur Lee Ball, of South Dakota, Edward Lee Ball, of Pennsylvania, Jeffrey Ball, of North Carolina, and James "Buddy" Dail, of Okeechobee; daughters, Teresa Farabee, of Hobe Sound, Bobbie Weiss (Randal), of Jupiter, Krissy Culbreth (Bert), of Okeechobee; and nine grandchildren.
No services were held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 14, 2019