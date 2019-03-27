Okeechobee - Wanda "Pat" Jean Ball died March 24, 2019. She was born Nov. 28, 1929 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Earl and Wanda (Nicodemus) Partridge. She was a member of Oakview Baptist Church.
Mrs. Ball was preceded in death by her nephew, Bruce A. Ball.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, George D. Ball; sons, John C. Ball (Nancy), of Tallahassee, and William E. Ball, of Virginia Beach, Va.; grandchildren, William D. Ball, Sr. (Meaghan), of Whidbey Island, Wash., Sarah L. Rice, of Apex, N.C., John Scott Ball (Lyndsey), of Lafayette, La., and Graydon Wilson Ball, of Thornton, Colo.; great-grandchildren, William Daniel Ball, Jr. and Allison Lynn Howe.
Funeral services will be 11:15 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at South Florida National Cemetery. Memorial services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Oakview Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, FL 34973.
