Okeechobee - Warren John Jones died Jan. 26, 2020. He was born May 30, 1964 in New Brunswick, N.J. A resident of Okeechobee for 15 years, he was a member of Okeechobee Moose Lodge 1753. He enjoyed playing pool, hunting, and fishing. An avid Gator football fan, he loved tailgating.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Brenda Lea Jones; parents, Arthur Jones, Sr. and Elizabeth Jones; sons, Bradley Jones, of Port St. Lucie, Nathan Lea (Jessica) and Joshua Lea, all of Okeechobee; daughter, Ashley Jones, of Port St. Lucie; granddaughter, Aubrie Pollock; brothers, Arthur Harry Jones, Jr., of Port St. Lucie; and sister, Brenda Jones, of Indianapolis, Ind.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 29, 2020