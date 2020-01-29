Warren John Jones (1964 - 2020)
Service Information
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL
34972
(863)-763-1994
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
Interment
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
Obituary
Okeechobee - Warren John Jones died Jan. 26, 2020. He was born May 30, 1964 in New Brunswick, N.J. A resident of Okeechobee for 15 years, he was a member of Okeechobee Moose Lodge 1753. He enjoyed playing pool, hunting, and fishing. An avid Gator football fan, he loved tailgating.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Brenda Lea Jones; parents, Arthur Jones, Sr. and Elizabeth Jones; sons, Bradley Jones, of Port St. Lucie, Nathan Lea (Jessica) and Joshua Lea, all of Okeechobee; daughter, Ashley Jones, of Port St. Lucie; granddaughter, Aubrie Pollock; brothers, Arthur Harry Jones, Jr., of Port St. Lucie; and sister, Brenda Jones, of Indianapolis, Ind.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 29, 2020
