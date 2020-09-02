Wiley Boswell, Sr., 84

OKEECHOBEE - Wiley Boswell, Sr. a resident of Okeechobee, Fla. went home to be with the Lord at the Okeechobee Health Care Facility on August 28, 2020.

Wiley Boswell, Sr. was born on July 7, 1936, in Okeechobee, Florida to the late Frank and Mary Boswell. Wiley was educated in the Okeechobee County School System.

Wiley met Bertha Howard in 1951 and they were married in 1953. In their union they raised five children in a loving home in Douglas Park. Wiley was employed as a Foreman at Diamond R Ranch Fertilizer Co. for forty-four years, he retired in 1999. Wiley was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Dean's Court for many years and was well loved by his community.

Wiley will forever be remembered by his loving wife, Bertha Boswell; his five children: Larry Boswell, Wiley Boswell, Jr. (Vivian), Rose Ferrell (Mickey), Mary Booker, Lisa Simeon (Ronald); his siblings: Willie Frank Boswell, Doretha Hamilton, Gladys Paxton, Harry Boswell, Ronnie Boswell, Cassie Boswell, and Simon Boswell.

Wiley leaves behind fifteen grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and sorrowing friends.

Wiley was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Boswell; his brothers: David Boswell, Johnny Boswell, Robert Boswell, and James Boswell.







