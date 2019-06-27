Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William C. Ashby, age 93, passed away on June 20, 2019 in Lee County, Fla. He was born on Sept. 16, 1925 in Moore County, Tenn. to the late John Wiley Ashby and Lona Young. William was a faithful husband to his wife, Christine Deal Ashby, who passed away in 2009. While living in Fayetteville, William and his wife were members and attended Northside Church of Christ.Survivors include his daughter, Jo Ann (John) Purvis; two grandchildren, Deirdre Michelle Purvis (Doug) and Timothy Eugene (Tara) Smith ; five great-grandchildren, Jaxon Purvis, Jaelyn Purvis, Cassie Kirkland, Sidney Smith and Silas Smith; one great-great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Rose Kirkland; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ashby was preceded in death by his siblings, J D Ashby, Ruby Campbell, Robert Ashby, and Martha V Bowen.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Northside church Christ, 161 Shelbyville Highway, Fayetteville, TN 37334.Funeral service for Mr. Ashby will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Higgins Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Booneville Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday at Higgins.Higgins Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. William C. Ashby.

