Obituary
Okeechobee - William "Bill" Carson Quinley died May 4, 2019. He was born Aug. 17, 1939 in Avondale, W.Va. A resident of Okeechobee for 14 years, he was a member of the Buckhead Ridge Baptist Church. He was also a member of Good Sam Club and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Mr. Quinley is survived by his wife of 42 years, Donna Quinley, of Okeechobee; daughter, Kathy Wamsley (Butch), of Lebanon, Ind.; numerous grandchildren; brothers, Wayne Lowhorn (Tina), of Lebanon, Ind., and Jeff Lowhorn (Heather), of Thorntown, Ind.; and sister, Shirley Blevins, of Avondale, W.Va.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until services at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 8, 2019
