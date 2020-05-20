Okeechobee â€" William Edward Whitehall died May 17, 2020. He was born Dec. 13, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois to Albert and Louise (Schopp) Whitehall. A resident of Okeechobee for 12 years, he was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and enjoyed singing, reading, sitting by the ocean, and traveling.
Mr. Whitehall worked for the school system in many capacities, from teaching, Principal, and Administrator/Superintendent. He served as a Missouri State Representative in the 1980s. Over the course of 20 years he served in many local offices.
Mr. Whitehall was preceded in death by his brothers, David Whitehall and Al Whitehall.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lois Whitehall; sons, Larry Whitehall (Ping) and Jeff Whitehall (Sharon), all of St. Louis, Missouri; daughter, Angeli Whitehall, of Okeechobee; stepchildren, Richard Fihe (Andrea), Thomas Fihe (Rebecca), Vicki Kuelker (Ron), Kelly Smith, Patti Rubin (Robert), and Traci Bissonett; sixteen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Frances Grieves (Richard) and Linda Whitehall.
Celebration of life will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor John Hirst and Pastor Sean Bennis officiating.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 20, 2020.