Okeechobee - William J. Lewis died Feb. 4, 2019 at Hospice of Okeechobee. He was born Jan. 1, 1922 in McGuffey, Ohio to Brady and Anna (Brown) Lewis. Mr. Lewis proudly served our country in the United States Navy aboard the USS New Orleans in the Pacific Theater during WWII as a radio operator.
After returning from the service he met his wife, Rosemary, and they resided in Portland, Ore. Following her passing he moved back to his home state of Ohio. There he worked for his uncles' business, Lewis Brothers Supermarket as the Grocery Manager and then he went on to own and operate his own floor covering business. His love of fishing brought him to Okeechobee in 1970 where he co-owned another flooring company for a period of time.
Mr. Lewis was a member of the VFW South, American Legion, Eagles, and Moose. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, and reading, especially westerns and suspense novels.
Mr. Lewis was preceded in death by his wife of 13 years, Rosemary; parents; grandson, Dustin Lewis; and brothers, Earl Lewis, Walt Lewis, and Don Lewis.
He is survived by his son, Larry Lewis (Elaine), of Edgewood, Ky.; granddaughter, Michelle Lewis-Technow; and great grandchildren, Jessica and Alexis Technow, all of Florence, Ky.
Memorial services will be held at the VFW South on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, FL 34973 or , 2451 Crystal DR, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 24, 2019