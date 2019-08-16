Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William R. Good. View Sign Service Information Seawinds Funeral Home 3833 SE 18th Terrace Okeechobee , FL 34974 (863)-357-7283 Send Flowers Obituary

OKEECHOBEE - William R. Good "Uncle Bill" went home to be with his Lord on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Hospice of Okeechobee.

William was one of nine children. He was born on June 18, 1940 in Elwood, Ohio to parents Cara (Hughes) and Estil Good. William was a retired machine operator in the packaging industry in Ohio. William was a long time resident of Okeechobee, living next door to his nephew, Bill Fletcher, whom he spent a great deal of time with. In Okeechobee, he enjoyed being out on his boat fishing, watching his favorite western shows, and afternoon beverages with friends and neighbors. William is survived by his loving sister; Bonnie Mashburn and many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with William's wishes, services to celebrate his life will be private for the family.

Arrangements entrusted with Seawinds Funeral Home and Crematory, Okeechobee 863-357-7283.





OKEECHOBEE - William R. Good "Uncle Bill" went home to be with his Lord on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Hospice of Okeechobee.William was one of nine children. He was born on June 18, 1940 in Elwood, Ohio to parents Cara (Hughes) and Estil Good. William was a retired machine operator in the packaging industry in Ohio. William was a long time resident of Okeechobee, living next door to his nephew, Bill Fletcher, whom he spent a great deal of time with. In Okeechobee, he enjoyed being out on his boat fishing, watching his favorite western shows, and afternoon beverages with friends and neighbors. William is survived by his loving sister; Bonnie Mashburn and many nieces and nephews.In keeping with William's wishes, services to celebrate his life will be private for the family.Arrangements entrusted with Seawinds Funeral Home and Crematory, Okeechobee 863-357-7283. Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 16, 2019

