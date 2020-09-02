1/1
William R. Rives Jr.
William R. Rives, Jr., 73
William R. Rives, Jr., age 73, of Lake Harbor, passed away August 31, 2020 in West Palm Beach.
He was born Sept. 16, 1946 in Belle Glade, Fla., to the late William R and the late Leona (McTaggart) Rives, Sr. He was married to Sharon A. Heldt Rives for 54 years before she passed away on July 9, 2020. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a mechanic supervisor for many years. He along with his wife, Sharon made Lake Harbor Community Methodist Church their home church.
He leaves behind his loving son, William R. "Billy" Rives, III and his wife Tracy of Haslet, Texas; four grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and church friends.
William was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Buck Rives, James Rives, Jean Perryman and Kay Phillips.
Celebration of William's life will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Ridgelawn Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by the United States Army. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Lake Harbor Community Methodist Church. Due to the COVID guidelines, the visitation is limited to 10 people in the church at one time.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston



Published in NewsZapFL on Sep. 2, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
438 E. Sugarland Hwy.
Clewiston, FL 33440-3126
(863) 983-9411
