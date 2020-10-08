William Robert 'Billy'

Teal Jr., 75

LABELLE - William Robert "Billy" Teal Jr. passed away October 1, 2020 in LaBelle.

Billy was born March 14, 1945, in Clewiston Fla., and was preceded in death by his parents William "Red" Teal Sr, and Ethel Hendry-Simmons, his grandparents Hubert "Pop" Edwards and Rhoda Hendry-Edwards.

Billy is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Fox-Teal of LaBelle; children, William and Lori Teal, Thomas Pastors, Scott Pastors, and Michael Teal; granddaughter, Brandi Pastors; brothers and sisters, Shirley Daubner, Mary Vickers, Charles and Brenda White, Richard and Kathy Hendry, Gloria and Wayne Evans, Della and Mike Woodham, Brenda and James Clark, John and Lisa White, Denise Simmons; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Billy was a devoted husband, father and brother. Billy enjoyed helping others and solving problems. Billy served and retired as a Lieutenant for the Hendry County Sheriff's Office; he also was a Deputy for Glades County Sheriff's Office, a Police Officer for Clewiston Police Department, and the Belle Glade Police Department. Billy was loved by many for his personality and living by his own rules. Billy's influence will remain in the lives of all who knew him.

Funeral services celebrating his life were held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle, with Pastor Jim Lanier officiating, there was a Masonic Service at 6 p.m. Visitation was from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. also at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Cremation arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle







