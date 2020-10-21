WIlliam T. Langford, 78
OKEECHOBEE - WIlliam T. Langford, of Okeechobee, Fla., passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Bill, as he was known to all, was born in Chicago, Ill. to William F. and Eleanor Langford. In the area of Chicago, Bill attended South Shore High School and Morgan Park Military Academy. From there he entered the lithography business and had a successful career in sales- due in no small part to his outgoing, friendly, and his genuine personality.
Bill was an avid boater, fisherman, and he loved to travel and explore this great country of ours. He captained motor boats as well as sailboats. One of his unplanned stops was at Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee, Fla. He stopped there due engine problems. Because the people in Steinhatchee were so friendly and helpful to him, he stayed there for the season. In January of 2007 he met his perfect match, Charlotte Willis Nesbitt. Charlotte had bought her boat Precious Time in Florida and was taking it back to Nashville, Tenn. In her boat, Charlotte got caught in a horrible storm in the Gulf of Mexico and thus went to look for a safe harbor-it turned out to be Steinhatchee, Fla. There Bill helped Charlotte bring her boat in and tied her boat lines to the same marina where he kept his boat Grape Escape. They were married two years later at that very spot where they met.
In 2010 Bill and Charlotte continued their boating adventures with joining the Great Loop Trip. Starting in Nashville Tenn., this boating trip included over 3,000 nautical miles. While boating, they made a number of great new friends. Bill always said that boating provided the best opportunities to build friendships.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Charlotte; his three adult children, Chris, Bill and Joe Langford and their spouses, Bryna, Tera and Mandy; much loved grandchildren, Billy, Gary, Chase; niece, Ellie Lewitt; and nephew Bill Marquis. His extended family includes sister-in-law, Dotty and John Hoover; our nieces Tracy Wallis and our angel in heaven Terri Wallis Smith; plus, great and great great nieces and nephews.
Bill also leaves behind many other family members and good friends to whom he brought such joy with his amazing energy, fun loving personality, and kind and caring spirit.
Celebrations of Life for Bill include the visitation of friends and family on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with funeral services starting at 11a.m. These services will be held at the Colvin Funeral Home in Princeton, Indiana. Following the services, there will be the burial of his ashes at the Columbia White Church Cemetery.
Our family wants us to please wear masks and practice social distancing.
