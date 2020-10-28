1/1
Okeechobee - Willie Johns died October 27, 2020. He was born March 23, 1951 in Okeechobee. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he was a member of the First Seminole Baptist Church, Florida Historical Society, and Former INFR Commissioner. He served as Chief Justice of the Seminole Tribe and Tribal Historian. He was a cattleman and enjoyed fishing and rodeo.
Mr. Johns was preceded in death by his mother, Arlene Johns; and brother, Josiah Johns.
He is survived by his sisters, Helene Johns Buster (Andy), of Okeechobee, and Julia Driggers (Wade), of Venus; companion, Debra Gaddis, of Okeechobee; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Ortona Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 28, 2020.
