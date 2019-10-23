Okeechobee - Wilma Jean Klanke died Oct. 18, 2019. She was born Aug. 14, 1936 in Adrian, Mich. to Elmer and Sarah (Johnson) Miller. A resident of Okeechobee for over 15 years, she was a member of The Gathering. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and serving her church and fellow members.
Mrs. Klanke was preceded in death by her son, Mark Klanke.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ralph Klanke; sons, Jimmy Daniel Klanke (Pat) and Timothy Ralph Klanke (Gloria); daughters, Dawn Marie Klanke and Sherri LeAnn Bodden (Denny); grandchildren, Alyssa Danielle Bodden (Jack), Sheena Marie Hickman (Eric), Jesse Dakota Bodden (Brooke), and Darrell Paul Laphain (Kayla); and eight great grandchildren.
Services will be 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at The Gathering with Pastor Mike Brown officiating.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 23, 2019