OKEECHOBEE - Wilma "Jeanne" Jean Rolwes died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was at home surrounded by her family.
Born May 8, 1932, in Yakima, Wash., she has been a resident of Okeechobee for the past 34 years. She was a creative spirit with gifted hands, an avid fisherman, animal whisperer, great mother, grandmother, wife, and friend to so many. She loved to dance and was involved for many years with the local VFW and Moose Lodge.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Sandra L (Daniel) Abbanato, of Davie; son, Gregory Kelley, of Portland, Ore.; her loving granddaughter, Jamie Abbanato, and grandson, Kevin Abbanato, both of Davie; and sister, Donna Michaels, of Portland, Ore.
The family, per her wishes, has decided not to hold any services at this time.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 17, 2020