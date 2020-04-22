Okeechobee - Wilma Joyce Atchley died April 17, 2020. She was born March 20, 1936 in Stuart, Fla. A 1954 graduate of Stuart High School, she lived in Martin County until she relocated to Okeechobee in 1979.
She married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Kenneth Challancin. After his death, she raised their four sons. Once the boys were grown she and her mother moved to Okeechobee.
She worked at the tax collector's office for a time, then worked for the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office from 1984-1998, and she retired as Corporal in the dispatch office. She continued to work part time with the COPs from 1999-2001.
She enjoyed genealogy and spending time with her family and friends.
Mrs. Atchley was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Lee and Gertrude (Lamb) Lee; husband, Kenneth Challancin, Sr.; sons, Kenneth and John Challancin; grandson, Jeremy Challancin; sisters, Ina Mae Chason and Nancy Sutton; brothers, Archie Lee and Jessie Lee; second husband, Kenneth Atchley; and her dogs, Kobe and Sunshine.
She is survived by her sons, Jim Challancin, of Okeechobee, and Dennis Challancin, of Stuart; and grandchildren, Aaron, Jimbo, Dennis Jr., Jason, Christopher, Amanda, Tiffany Ann.
The family would like to thank Amy and Chris Jeringan and their sons for all they did for her.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 22, 2020