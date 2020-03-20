Okeechobee - Wilson S. Rucks peacefully went Home to be with the Lord March 18, 2020. He was born Feb. 4, 1925 in Miami, Fla. to James Crawford and Ruby (Gay) Rucks. He spent most of his earlier life in the dairy business, starting out in Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties. He relocated to Okeechobee in 1958, where he operated The Wilson Rucks Dairy until 1986.
He was a member of the Northside Baptist Church and Independent Dairy Farmers Association of Florida. A humble man, he enjoyed reading his Bible and witnessing to his family and friends.
Mr. Rucks was preceded in death by his son, Leroy Rucks; mother of his children, Lois Rucks; and late wives, Blanche Rucks and Peggy Rucks.
He is survived by his daughters, Linda Knisely (Robert), Velva Rucks, Debbie Rucks Cillo, Glenda Petersen, and Diane Dees (Tommy), all of Okeechobee; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Betty Rucks, of Okeechobee.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until services at 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Dees and Pastor Rick Giles officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 20, 2020