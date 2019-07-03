Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Xavier Laffyate Fulks Johnson. View Sign Service Information Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee 400 North Parrott Avenue Okeechobee , FL 34972 (863)-763-1994 Send Flowers Obituary

Life's Reflection of Our Beloved

Xavier Laffyate Fulks Johnson was born on June 4, 1994, in Palm Beach County, Florida, to Gale T. Fulks and Clarence Johnson, Jr.

Xavier was affectionately called "ZAY" by his family and "HEAD" by his friends. He received his primary and secondary education from Okeechobee County Public Schools in Florida, and Glynn County School District in Georgia. As a youth, he enjoyed playing with his brother Jalen and other childhood friends in the neighborhood. Xavier also developed a brief love for playing football, where he impressed many of his coaches with his speed and athleticism. Most of his favorite pastimes were spent hanging out regularly with his closest friends Tanoris Toont Jones, Breaira

He attended Triumph The Church And Kingdom Of God In Christ, in Okeechobee, Florida. Xavier loved and always showed great respect for his leaders, Shepherd Prince Willie Green and First Lady Mother Louise Green. As a toddler, he became very attached to his great-great uncle, Lester Cotton, Sr. which quickly blossomed into a very special relationship between the two. Zay's bond with his "Uncle Lester" remained steadfast and unbreakable throughout his entire life.

Xavier was preceded in death by his mother, Gale T. Fulks.

Xavier leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Bryson Fulks of Georgia; father, Clarence (Tash) Johnson, Jr. of Wisconsin; two brothers, Jalen Fulks of Alabama, Ja'Ron Walker of Georgia; two sisters, Alonna (Daron) Washington of Okeechobee, Fla., Hailey Johnson of Wisconsin; maternal grandmother, Alice (Eric) Simpson of Sebring, Fla.; maternal grandfather, Roosevelt (Adraine) Fulks, Sr. of Georgia; faithful and dedicated maternal great-grandmother, Lula Mae Nealy, of Okeechobee, Fla.; paternal grandmother, Catherine Johnson of Wisconsin; 11 uncles, Roosevelt Fulks, Jr. of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Martez (Krystal) Daniels, Marcus Daniels, and Jermaine Doc Wright all of Okeechobee, Fla., Albert Watson, Christopher Johnson, and Demetrius Johnson all of Wisconsin, Dammion (Shadaydra) Thomas, Rocky (Bryttnae) Thomas, Rex Fulks, and Dakota Fulks all of Georgia; five aunts, Crystal Fulks of Sebring, Fla., Katrina Thomas, Jasbea Thomas, and Angel Fulks all of Georgia, Shaniece Daniels of Tampa, Fla.; one nephew, Jaden Fulks of Alabama; three nieces, Azariah Washington and Azalea Washington both of Okeechobee, Fla., Jalia Fulks of Alabama; god sister, Ay'ana Aponte; god brother, James T. Roman; favorite little cousin, Bianca Fulks; and a host of sorrowful aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Additional visitation will be 8 a.m. until funeral services at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.





Published in NewsZapFL on July 3, 2019

