Okeechobee - Yvonne G. Lamee died March 11, 2020. She was born March 6, 1940 in St. Louis, Missouri to Norman and Virginia Gerren. A resident of Okeechobee since 1990, she was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. She loved all genres of music, helping people, and crafting.
Mrs. Lamee was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Long; daughter, Laura Long; and her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Lamee, of Okeechobee; son, Mike Long (Jackie), of St. Louis, Missouri; daughter, Rea Long, of Norway; and four grandchildren.
No services will be held.
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 25, 2020