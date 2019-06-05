Zella Wanda Snow

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zella Wanda Snow.
Service Information
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL
34972
(863)-763-1994
Obituary
Send Flowers

Okeechobee - Zella Wanda Snow died June 1, 2019. She was born Oct. 9, 1948 in Port St. Joe, Fla. A resident of Okeechobee for 47 years, she was a member of Abiding Hope Worship Center. She loved the Lord and her family.
Mrs. Snow was preceded in death by her father, Claude Grinslade; great granddaughter, Karsyn Bryner; brother-in-law, James Luck; and sister-in-law, Betsy Grinslade.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ken Snow, of Okeechobee; sons, Trevor Snow (Debbie), of Vero Beach, and Weston Snow, of Tennessee; daughters, Tracy Bryner (Mickey) and Karen Snow (Joe Baker), of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Dalton, Clay, Alyssa, Marissa, Britani, and Mitchell; great granddaughter, Eliza; brothers, Calvin Grinslade, of Okeechobee, and Clark Grinslade (Wilda), of Lakeland; sisters, Irene Luck, of Okeechobee, Lydia Kemp (John), of Lakeland, Paula Sports (Richard), of Georgia, Nola Hogan (Jim), of Georgia, Larena Miniard (Rufus), of Crystal River; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on June 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.