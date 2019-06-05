Okeechobee - Zella Wanda Snow died June 1, 2019. She was born Oct. 9, 1948 in Port St. Joe, Fla. A resident of Okeechobee for 47 years, she was a member of Abiding Hope Worship Center. She loved the Lord and her family.
Mrs. Snow was preceded in death by her father, Claude Grinslade; great granddaughter, Karsyn Bryner; brother-in-law, James Luck; and sister-in-law, Betsy Grinslade.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ken Snow, of Okeechobee; sons, Trevor Snow (Debbie), of Vero Beach, and Weston Snow, of Tennessee; daughters, Tracy Bryner (Mickey) and Karen Snow (Joe Baker), of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Dalton, Clay, Alyssa, Marissa, Britani, and Mitchell; great granddaughter, Eliza; brothers, Calvin Grinslade, of Okeechobee, and Clark Grinslade (Wilda), of Lakeland; sisters, Irene Luck, of Okeechobee, Lydia Kemp (John), of Lakeland, Paula Sports (Richard), of Georgia, Nola Hogan (Jim), of Georgia, Larena Miniard (Rufus), of Crystal River; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on June 5, 2019