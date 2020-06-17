Okeechobee - Zettie Hagerman died June 15, 2020. She was born June 12, 1933 in Jolo, West Virginia to Walter and Bertie (Simcox) Hatfield. She was recently of Waycross, Georgia, but her family had come to Okeechobee in the early 1970s. She was a member of Sunrise Tabernacle in Ft. Pierce. She loved to sew for her church and was known to donate her homemade items for fundraisers.
Mrs. Hagerman was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Hagerman; son, Michael Hagerman; daughter, Wanda Bevins; and grandchildren, Robbie Sharp, Misty Sharp, and Amir Khan.
She is survived by her son, Randy Hagerman, of Waycross, Georgia; daughters, Bonnie Sharp (Wayne), of Okeechobee, Janet Spells (Charles), of Ft. Pierce, Freda Stoffels (Dwayne), of Waycross, Georgia, and Susan Camp (Dale), of Vero Beach; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brothers, Luther Hatfield (Jean), of Okeechobee, and Junior Hatfield, of Tennessee; and sisters, Opal Mitchell, of Virginia, Gladys Dykes, Linda Newman, and Edith Caperton, all of Georgia.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 17, 2020.