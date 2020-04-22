1963 – 2020
MILTON, Fla. - Adam Herman Bottcher passed away at his residence in Milton, Fla. on April 8, 2020. The cause of death is pending autopsy. Bottcher was born in Cambridge, Md., Dec. 3, 1963. He is survived by two daughters, Katey Bottcher, 33, of Baltimore, and Maygan Bottcher, 19, of Pace, Fla., as well as cousins Jack Seabrease and Terry Malkus of Cambridge and Eva Rosalie Lankford of Florida and their children.
He was predeceased by his parents, Alfreida Eloise Hurley Bottcher and Herman Godfrey Bottcher, former restauranteurs who owned the Two Mile House in Cambridge.
Bottcher graduated from Cambridge High School in 1982, then worked on the bridge crews at Kent Narrows and Vienna. He moved to Baltimore and worked at the General Motors plant in Dundalk before joining the U.S. Army in 1996, where he served in the Infantry, Airborne School and Ranger School until 2000. While in New York for the military, he married the former Tracy Lyn Roshia (now Harris).
After the Army, he returned to Baltimore and forged a successful career in commercial roofing at several companies in the area. He relocated to Florida in 2015.
In lieu of flowers and due to the inability to convene a memorial service at this unprecedented time, a Go Fund Me account has been set up for his daughters' education at https://www.gofundme.com/f/abottcher A memorial may be scheduled for a later date.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 22, 2020