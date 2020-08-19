1/2
Aden Riley VanSant
Aden Riley VanSant
CRISFIELD - Aden Riley VanSant, 11 weeks old passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020.
Born on May 18, 2020 in Salisbury, he was a son of Chester Charles VanSant, Jr. and Emily Mae Ransom VanSant, of Crisfield.
Aden was always smiling and was known as the "boy with a thousand smiles." He was a strong boy who had been fighting through illnesses since birth.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Kaeden, TJ, and Liam; grandparents, Theresa and Ken Johnson of Seaford, Del., and Chester and Judy VanSant of Salisbury; great-grandfather, Darryl Brown of Laurel, Del.; aunts and uncles, Charles VanSant, Kenny Vansant, both of Salisbury, and Rachel Vaughn, Christina Auble, and Zach Nauman, all of Princess Anne; cousins, Trip and Taylor Sterling, Kathrine Nauman, Jessie and Michael Martin, Harley Nauman and London Lee, all of Princess Anne, and Logan, Kenny, and Ashton VanSant; and extended family, Crystal Stanley of Port Deposit, Md., Lauren Ebby of Princess Anne, and Savannah Frampton of Laurel, Del.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Don Ransom; and great-grandparents, Mary Morgan Brown, Barbara Vaughn, James and Helen VanSant, and Howard and Mildred Auble; and a cousin, Zach Nauman.
Funeral services at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home were held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. A viewing was held before the service from 1-2. Rev. Joe Barnes officiated and interment followed at Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help the family may be sent to Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, 306 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817.
To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

