Aden Riley VanSant
CRISFIELD - Aden Riley VanSant, 11 weeks old passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020.
Born on May 18, 2020 in Salisbury, he was a son of Chester Charles VanSant, Jr. and Emily Mae Ransom VanSant, of Crisfield.
Aden was always smiling and was known as the "boy with a thousand smiles." He was a strong boy who had been fighting through illnesses since birth.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Kaeden, TJ, and Liam; grandparents, Theresa and Ken Johnson of Seaford, Del., and Chester and Judy VanSant of Salisbury; great-grandfather, Darryl Brown of Laurel, Del.; aunts and uncles, Charles VanSant, Kenny Vansant, both of Salisbury, and Rachel Vaughn, Christina Auble, and Zach Nauman, all of Princess Anne; cousins, Trip and Taylor Sterling, Kathrine Nauman, Jessie and Michael Martin, Harley Nauman and London Lee, all of Princess Anne, and Logan, Kenny, and Ashton VanSant; and extended family, Crystal Stanley of Port Deposit, Md., Lauren Ebby of Princess Anne, and Savannah Frampton of Laurel, Del.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Don Ransom; and great-grandparents, Mary Morgan Brown, Barbara Vaughn, James and Helen VanSant, and Howard and Mildred Auble; and a cousin, Zach Nauman.
Funeral services at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home were held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. A viewing was held before the service from 1-2. Rev. Joe Barnes officiated and interment followed at Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help the family may be sent to Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, 306 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817.
