MARDELA SPRINGS - Adolphus A. "Bud" Hooper died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Claymont, Del., he was a son of the late William Allen Hooper and Ruby Edna Truitt Hooper.

He attended Mardela Springs schools and served in the U.S. Army. He was a life member of the Mardela Springs Volunteer Fire Company, where he served as President, Secretary and various other positions. He was also an active member of the Wicomico County Fire Police Association. He worked for Chris-Craft, J.I. Wells, Koppers Saw Mill, and retired from the William B. Tilghman Co. He was member of the Sharptown Lions Club, the Ruritan Club, Adkins Historical Society and Snethen United Methodist Church.

He is survived by three sons, Bryan Hooper, Jonnie Hooper and Aaron J. Hooper; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of almost 52 years, Rebecca Lee "Becky" Hooper; five sisters; and four brothers.

A fireman's funeral service was held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was at Mardela Memorial Cemetery.



