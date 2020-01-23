Adolphus Hooper (1934 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "To the Hooper family I will always remember spending..."
    - Joe Galbraith
  • "To Bryan,Aaron and Jonnie Our hearts are sad along with all..."
    - Barbara Petty
  • "To the Hooper family Losing someone you love is never..."
  • "Bryan, Jonnie, Aaron and family, I am so sorry to hear..."
    - Michael Galbraith
Service Information
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE
19940
(302)-846-2525
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
Delmar, MD
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
Delmar, MD
Obituary
MARDELA SPRINGS - Adolphus A. "Bud" Hooper died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Claymont, Del., he was a son of the late William Allen Hooper and Ruby Edna Truitt Hooper.
He attended Mardela Springs schools and served in the U.S. Army. He was a life member of the Mardela Springs Volunteer Fire Company, where he served as President, Secretary and various other positions. He was also an active member of the Wicomico County Fire Police Association. He worked for Chris-Craft, J.I. Wells, Koppers Saw Mill, and retired from the William B. Tilghman Co. He was member of the Sharptown Lions Club, the Ruritan Club, Adkins Historical Society and Snethen United Methodist Church.
He is survived by three sons, Bryan Hooper, Jonnie Hooper and Aaron J. Hooper; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of almost 52 years, Rebecca Lee "Becky" Hooper; five sisters; and four brothers.
A fireman's funeral service was held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was at Mardela Memorial Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 23, 2020
bullet Firefighters
