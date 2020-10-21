Alan Gene 'Chubby' Hinman, 58
CRISFIELD - Alan Gene "Chubby" Hinman died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home.
Born in Crisfield November 29, 1961, he was a son of Michael J. Hinman of Crisfield and the late Rose Ann Danizio Hinman who died July 2, 2018.
A graduate of Crisfield High School class of 1979, he was a retired correctional officer at Eastern Correctional Institution working 23 years before his retirement in 2011.
He was a member of the former Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church as well as the Accohannock Indian Tribe, Inc. In addition, he was a former member of the Crisfield Fire Department.
He loved sports, and played baseball from a small child well into his adulthood. He was offered a contract to play professional baseball with the New York Mets which he humbly turned down to raise his family. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast, and an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish the "Puppy Hole" and hunt.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife of five years, Karen Sue Long Hinman of Crisfield; three daughters, Amber Bramble and husband Jason of Vienna, Brittani Fink and husband Keith of Hebron, and Ella Hinman of Baltimore; five grandchildren, Cassie Bramble, Emmy Bramble, Maxson Fink, Maverick Fink, and Mila Fink; two step-sons, Brandon Evans and Chad Evans of Crisfield; special aunts and uncles, Louis and Jeannie Hickman of Crisfield, Jimmy S. Hinman of Crisfield, and Larry and Sandra Hickman of Westover; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Janice Long and Don Horseman of Delmar; specials friends, Laurie Ann Miller of Crisfield, Andrew Marsh of Salisbury, and Donna Hickman of Crisfield; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mark Hinman and Danny Hinman; and aunts, Elsie Marie Hall, Linda Faye Walston, Bobbie Jean Somers, and Patsy Mears.
A memorial service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home with Reverends Robert and Eddie Daniels officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior. Urn interment will be private in Crisfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Somerset County, P.O. Box 493, Princess Anne, MD 21853.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com