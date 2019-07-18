SALISBURY - Albert Franklin "Frankie" "Silver Fox" Bell died Thursday, July 11, 2019, with his wife and family by his side. Born in Salisbury, his parents were the late Franklin and Nellie Clough Bell.
After graduating from Wicomico Senior High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and returned to Salisbury to work for the DuPont Co. His jobs through the years included insurance, timber cutting, car care re-conditioning and detailing. He was a coach with Little League for many years. He played Santa Claus at local hospitals, nursing homes and private functions for about 20 years. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 19 years and was a member of Delmarva Evangelistic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carolyn June Bell; his children, Wendi Mills of Eden, Candi Groton of Salisbury, Franklin Scott Bell of Cape Coral, Fla., and Sherri Webster of Parsonsburg; stepdaughters, Teresa Gibbons, True-ly Tiger-lilly and Tammy Adkins of Salisbury; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Delmarva Evangelistic Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 18, 2019