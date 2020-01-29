Guest Book View Sign Service Information Zeller Funeral Home 106 Main Street East New Market , MD 21631 (410)-943-3686 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Zeller Funeral Home 106 Main Street East New Market , MD 21631 View Map Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church Secretary , MD View Map Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church Secretary , MD View Map Inurnment Following Services church cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

HURLOCK - Albert Joseph Bautz, Jr. died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at his residence. Born Feb. 11, 1933 in Monongahela, Pa., he was the son of the late Albert Joseph Bautz, Sr. and Margaret Abbott Bautz.

Following his graduation from Duquesne University in 1954, he served overseas in the U.S. Army. He owned and operated PRIME Employee Assistance Program in Baltimore. He moved to the Eastern Shore twenty years ago.

He is survived by his wife, Susan M. Bautz; two daughters, Allison Grant Zerr and husband Jeffery of Frederick, Jennifer Abbott Astin and husband Mackenzie of Baltimore; two grandchildren, Katie Joelle Zerr and Michael William Zerr; and a sister, Anna Olsen of Pittsburgh.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Secretary where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the mass. Rev. Michael Casari and Rev. Stephen Lonek will concelebrate. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, Maryland or Kitty City Rescue, P. O. Box 1259, Cambridge MD 21613.





