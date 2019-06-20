DELMAR - Albert William "Bill" Brown died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Baltimore, he was a son of Bobbie Eloise Brown of South Carolina and the late William Peter "Pete" Brown.

He was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Salisbury, where he served as a lay counselor and a leader within the Celebrate Recovery ministry.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 40 years, Brenda Moore Brown of Delmar; children, Benjamin Lucas "Luke" Brown of South Carolina, Jonathan Allen Brown of Delaware, Jamison Todd Brown of Colorado and Bethany Joy Brown of Minnesota; four grandchildren; siblings, Philip "Phil" Brown of Missouri, Judy Travers of Brazil and Susan Brown Rogers of South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was at St. Stephens Cemetery in Delmar.



