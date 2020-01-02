DELMAR - Albertus Jacobus Petrus Bleeker, formerly of Hebron, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Born in Alkmaar in the Netherlands, he was a son of the late Jacobus Bleeker and Josina Van Honschoten Bleeker.
He came to the United States at an early age and was raised in Langhorne, Pa. After high school, he started working as a carpenter for his father's company, Bleeker Construction.
He is survived by his daughter, Adrianne Nichol Bleeker; his companion of many years, Brandy Wheatley; a sister, Margaret Bleeker Scanlan; a brother, Hans Bleeker; and a nephew and several nieces.
A visitation for family and friends was held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 2, 2020