SALISBURY - Aldridge Alfred "Ollie" Cahall died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Salisbury. Born in Havre de Grace, Md., he was a son of the late Woodrow W. Cahall Sr. and Katherine B. Cahall.

He lived in North East, Md., before moving to Salisbury in 1986. He was a member of the Dove Pointe community.

He is survived by his sisters, Sarah Marianelli, Norma Cahall Toner, Katherine L. Cahall; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Woodrow W. Cahall Jr.

A private graveside service will be held at North East United Methodist Cemetery in Northeast, Md., where he will be interred next to his parents. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



