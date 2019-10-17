SALISBURY - Alex Y. Medina died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Born in Puerto Rico, he was the son of Felix Medina Serrano and Diana Morales.
He was a self-employed carpenter.
He is survived his wife, Janis Garcia; one son, Axel Sebastian Medina; three daughters, Abigail Medina, Kathirine Medina and Tanisha Medina; two brothers, Felix A. Medina Morales and Christopher Mejias Morales; four sisters, Dianira Medina Morales, Vanessa Medina Morales, Johanna Medina Cortes and July Medina Cortes; one granddaughter' and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 17, 2019