SALISBURY - Alexander "Buddy" Collins died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of the late George Merrill Collins and Lillian Pearl Collins.
He worked as a farmer throughout the years, and worked for Perdue Brothers and S & J Villari, raising and selling hogs.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Terri Lynn Collins; a son, Alexander Collins Jr.; four grandchildren; siblings, Cinda Allison, Cathy Helgeson, Gary R. Collins, Hiram P. Collins and Zeke E. Collins; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Jerry D. Collins, Robert L. Collins, Mister M. Collins, George L. Collins, Brenda J. Smart, and Betty J. Collins.
A memorial service was held Monday, July 15, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 18, 2019