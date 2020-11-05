Alfred S. Beebe, 76
SALISBURY - Alfred Stefan Beebe died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in the company of his family. He was a son of the late Ruth and Gilbert Beebe.
He received a bachelor's in Mathematics from Harvard University and a doctorate Algebraic Topology from the University of Washington Seattle. He also worked for many years as a programmer, including working for NASA at Wallops Island.
He was a lifelong member and supporter of racial justice organizations and anti-war movements.
He taught in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore public schools, and was a Professor at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Salisbury University, teaching Mathematics and Computer sciences.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Shauneen Giudice; his children, Lucero, Alexander and Jonathan Beebe Giudice; two grandchildren; his siblings, Beatrice and Chris Beebe; and two nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his younger brother, Brian Beebe.
A memorial service for friends and family on the Eastern Shore is planned for next summer. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
