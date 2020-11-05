1/
Alfred Stefan Beebe
Alfred S. Beebe, 76
SALISBURY - Alfred Stefan Beebe died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in the company of his family. He was a son of the late Ruth and Gilbert Beebe.
He received a bachelor's in Mathematics from Harvard University and a doctorate Algebraic Topology from the University of Washington Seattle. He also worked for many years as a programmer, including working for NASA at Wallops Island.
He was a lifelong member and supporter of racial justice organizations and anti-war movements.
He taught in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore public schools, and was a Professor at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Salisbury University, teaching Mathematics and Computer sciences.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Shauneen Giudice; his children, Lucero, Alexander and Jonathan Beebe Giudice; two grandchildren; his siblings, Beatrice and Chris Beebe; and two nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his younger brother, Brian Beebe.
A memorial service for friends and family on the Eastern Shore is planned for next summer. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
4 entries
November 4, 2020
The Al I knew was a generous caring person.
MARGARET LONG
Family
November 2, 2020
Al was a warm, sensitive, generous guy. His obituary is great and does him justice. Anyone who knew him will miss him. Much love to Shaun and the kids.
Bon
Family
November 1, 2020
Al was one of a kind. I will miss him.
Kit Wright
Friend
October 31, 2020
I will remember Al with fondness, especially his singing voice at the UUFS. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I wish we could be together at this time, but we will gather in his memory when it is safe again. Johnathan, there will always be a place for you at the UUFS when your travels bring you back home for a visit. I would like to close with a song, from the Jason Shelton "Fire of Commitment" Album:
"Peace, my heart
Let the time for the parting be sweet
Let it not be a death
Butcompleteness
Letlove melt intomemory
And pain into songs
Let the flightthrough the sky end
In the folding of the wings over the nest
Let the last touch of your hands be gentle
Like the flower of the night
Stand still, O Beautiful End
For a moment
And say your last words in silence
I bow to you
And hold up my lamp
To light you on your way"
Liz Parker
Friend
