I will remember Al with fondness, especially his singing voice at the UUFS. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I wish we could be together at this time, but we will gather in his memory when it is safe again. Johnathan, there will always be a place for you at the UUFS when your travels bring you back home for a visit. I would like to close with a song, from the Jason Shelton "Fire of Commitment" Album:

"Peace, my heart

Let the time for the parting be sweet

Let it not be a death

Butcompleteness

Letlove melt intomemory

And pain into songs

Let the flightthrough the sky end

In the folding of the wings over the nest

Let the last touch of your hands be gentle

Like the flower of the night

Stand still, O Beautiful End

For a moment

And say your last words in silence

I bow to you

And hold up my lamp

To light you on your way"

Liz Parker

Friend