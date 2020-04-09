Alfreda Milligan

Guest Book
  • "So very, very sorry. Let God's love outweigh your grief."
  • "Alfreda you and were classmates and friends SIP my dear..."
    - Viola Robertson
  • "I am going to miss you.s.i.p"
    - sherry BRIDDELL
Service Information
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD
21801
(410)-546-6937
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
Obituary
SALISBURY - Alfreda "Freda" Milligan died Saturday, March 28, 2020. Her parents were the late Albert and Dorothy Milligan.
A 1977 graduate of Parkside High School, she worked for Kmart, was a CNA at Berlin Nursing Home and then worked at Salisbury University for 13 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Salisbury, where she served on several ministries.
She is survived by her son, Marcus Milligan of Milford; four sisters, Patricia Moore of Huntersville, N.C., Ethel Milligan of Fruitland, Emma Greene of Salisbury and Helen Milligan of Owings Mills, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service was held Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 9, 2020
