SALISBURY - Alfreda "Freda" Milligan died Saturday, March 28, 2020. Her parents were the late Albert and Dorothy Milligan.

A 1977 graduate of Parkside High School, she worked for Kmart, was a CNA at Berlin Nursing Home and then worked at Salisbury University for 13 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Salisbury, where she served on several ministries.

She is survived by her son, Marcus Milligan of Milford; four sisters, Patricia Moore of Huntersville, N.C., Ethel Milligan of Fruitland, Emma Greene of Salisbury and Helen Milligan of Owings Mills, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service was held Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.



