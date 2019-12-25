Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Barbara MacLauchlan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CAMBRIDGE - Alice Barbara MacLauchlan passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at UMSMC at Easton. She was born in Staten Island, N.Y. on Feb. 4, 1944. She was the only daughter of the late Donald John MacLauchlan, Sr. and Alice Macklin MacLauchlan.

She graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1962. She moved to Dorchester County in 1974 and worked at Eastern Shore Hospital Center for over 30 years. She was an avid reader, loved pigs, enjoyed going to Bible Study, bingo and art class at the Senior Center. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Cambridge.

She is survived by her son, William P. Lipes, Jr. and wife, Phet, of Ga.; daughter Mary Alice Lipes, of Cambridge; a granddaughter, Deanna Travis and husband, Michael, of Cambridge; and great-grand daughter, Emilia Travis. She is also survived by three brothers, Robert MacLauchlan and wife Peggy, of Cambridge; William MacLauchlan and wife, Sandra, of Mississippi and Nicholas MacLauchlan and wife Barbara, of Texas; and nieces, nephews and friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald MacLauchlan, Jr.

A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Mid-Shore Cremation Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ms. MacLauchlan to Baywater Animal Shelter, 4930 Bucktown Rd., Cambridge, MD 21613 or The Benedictine School Foundation, 14299 Benedictine Ln., Ridgely, MD 21660.





