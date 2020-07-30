1/
Alice M. Bivens
Alice Bivens, 90
FRUITLAND - Alice M. Bivens died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Edna Smith Cannon and Avery Wright.
She is survived by six children, Elsie Stewart, Janice Watson, Enola Hubbard, Jean Totten, Joyce Lewis and Blanche Hill; a brother, Donald Cannon; and two sisters, Ella Bivens and Francis Gaines.
A funeral service was held Monday, July 27, 2020, at Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
JUL
27
Service
12:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
917 West Isabella Street
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 546-0626
July 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
