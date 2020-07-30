Alice Bivens, 90
FRUITLAND - Alice M. Bivens died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Edna Smith Cannon and Avery Wright.
She is survived by six children, Elsie Stewart, Janice Watson, Enola Hubbard, Jean Totten, Joyce Lewis and Blanche Hill; a brother, Donald Cannon; and two sisters, Ella Bivens and Francis Gaines.
A funeral service was held Monday, July 27, 2020, at Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 30, 2020.